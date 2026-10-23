New York Community Bancorp Aktie
WKN DE: A40G3V / ISIN: US6494454001
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23.10.2026 15:07:02
Flagstar Bank Swings To Net Profit In Q3, Interest Income Drops; Shares Down
(RTTNews) - Flagstar Bank N.A. (FLG) on Friday reported a net profit in the third quarter, compared to prior year's loss, primarily reflecting higher income tax benefit, while pre-tax loss narrowed from last year. Total interest income was lower as higher net interest income was more than offset by weak non-interest income.
In premarket activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 6.68 percent lower at $10.69.
In the quarter, the company reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $3 million or $0.01 per share, compared with a loss of $45 million or $0.11 per share last year.
Income tax benefit climbed to $22 million from last year's $5 million.
Excluding tax, the company recorded a loss of $10 million, narrower than loss of $41 million last year.
Total interest income dropped 8 percent to $1.012 billion from $1.101 billion a year ago.
Net interest income rose 8 percent to $460 million from $425 million a year earlier and increased sequentially by 5 percent.
Provision for credit losses rose to $76 million from $38 million in the year-ago quarter, primarily reflecting the impact of higher interest rates, including on the New York City rent-regulated multifamily loan portfolio.
Net interest income after provision for credit losses declined 1 percent from last year to $384 million.
Non-interest income declined 26 percent to $70 million from $94 million in the year-ago quarter and fell 8 percent sequentially.
Total loans and leases held for investment increased 2 percent sequentially to $61.9 billion, driven by growth in commercial and industrial loans, partially offset by declines in multifamily and commercial real estate portfolios.
Total deposits rose sequentially to $67.8 billion from $67.5 billion in the previous quarter.
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