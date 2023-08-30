|
30.08.2023 15:57:00
FlameCraft Launches the Brand New Quadro Fire Pit
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlameCraft is excited to announce the Quadro Fire Pit, a new masterpiece, exclusively offered by Woodland Direct. This contemporary design features a clean, geometric shape that perfectly compliments any modern outdoor space.
The Quadro Fire Pit boasts a square 48-inch frame made from lightweight glass-fiber reinforced concrete, with 40% recycled materials. Easy to assemble and built to last, "this two-piece GFRC fire pit is made to impress both installers and enjoyers alike", according to Ben Morris, Product Development Specialist at FlameCraft.
Ideal for outdoor gatherings, the Quadro Fire Pit creates a warm and inviting atmosphere for friends and family. It comes with all necessary components and offers 36 color combinations. Customers can choose from a variety of media options, such as fire glass or logs, to create their desired look.
FlameCraft's Quadro Fire Pit provides a stylish and functional addition to any outdoor space. Its modern design is sure to be a conversation starter at any gathering, making it a must-have for any homeowner looking to enhance their outdoor living experience.
For more information, please visit the Woodland Direct website at www.woodlanddirect.com or contact Mason Super at mason.super@woodlanddirect.com or (877)-771-2925.
