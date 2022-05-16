Flamingo Therapeutics to Present at the BioEquity Europe and Knowledge for Growth Conferences in May 2022

LEUVEN, Belgium, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flamingo Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering RNA-targeting therapies in oncology, today announced that Mike Garrett, Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the BioEquity Europe and Knowledge for Growth meetings, taking place May 16-18 in Milan, Italy and May 18-19 in Ghent, Belgium. The Flamingo management team will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during both conferences.

The presentations for both conferences will be available on-demand for registered attendees.

About Flamingo Therapeutics

Flamingo is pioneering RNA-targeted therapies for oncology with state-of-the art chemistries through its novel discovery engine for lncRNAs and clinical-stage pipeline targeting undruggable transcription factors and splice variants. Flamingo's discovery engine, FLAME™ (Flamingo LncRNA Antisense Mining Engine), is a premier platform for lncRNAs, a large and untapped class of disease-causing targets within the "dark matter" of the human genome. Flamingo has a discovery alliance with Ionis Pharmaceuticals and is supported by well-known biotechnology investors Kurma Partners and PMV. The company is headquartered in Belgium with additional operations in San Diego, CA.

