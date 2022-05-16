|
Flamingo Therapeutics to Present at the BioEquity Europe and Knowledge for Growth Conferences in May 2022
LEUVEN, Belgium, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flamingo Therapeutics, a biotechnology company pioneering RNA-targeting therapies in oncology, today announced that Mike Garrett, Chief Executive Officer, will present a company overview at the BioEquity Europe and Knowledge for Growth meetings, taking place May 16-18 in Milan, Italy and May 18-19 in Ghent, Belgium. The Flamingo management team will also participate in one-on-one meetings with investors during both conferences.
The presentations for both conferences will be available on-demand for registered attendees.
About Flamingo Therapeutics
Flamingo is pioneering RNA-targeted therapies for oncology with state-of-the art chemistries through its novel discovery engine for lncRNAs and clinical-stage pipeline targeting undruggable transcription factors and splice variants. Flamingo's discovery engine, FLAME™ (Flamingo LncRNA Antisense Mining Engine), is a premier platform for lncRNAs, a large and untapped class of disease-causing targets within the "dark matter" of the human genome. Flamingo has a discovery alliance with Ionis Pharmaceuticals and is supported by well-known biotechnology investors Kurma Partners and PMV. The company is headquartered in Belgium with additional operations in San Diego, CA.
For more information on Flamingo, please visit www.flamingotx.com and engage with us on LinkedIn.
Flamingo Media and Investor Contact:
Amy Conrad
Juniper Point
(858) 366-3243
amy@juniper-point.com
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flamingo-therapeutics-to-present-at-the-bioequity-europe-and-knowledge-for-growth-conferences-in-may-2022-301547176.html
SOURCE Flamingo Therapeutics, Inc.
