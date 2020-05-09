"Flanagan's Strings", Second in the Late Warren Adler's Iconic Mystery Series, Now Available --Writer Andrew Frothingham Picks Up Where Adler Left Off

NEW YORK, May 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adler Entertainment Trust, managers of the estate of author, Warren Adler, announced today the publication of second book in The Lakeside Falls Murder Mystery Series: "Flanagan's Strings". Written by Andrew Frothingham and inspired by Warren Adler's original premise and characters created in his mystery novel "Flanagan's Dolls", "Strings" is available in both print and digital formats through Amazon Books.

In the tradition of cozy mystery tales like "Doc Martin" and "Midsomer Murders",

"Flanagan's Strings" is the first in a series of follow-ups to Adler's popular mystery novel, "Flanagan's Dolls". Frothingham worked with Adler on developing the book series before his passing last year. The initial result of their collaboration is "Flanagan's Strings". The latest Lakeside Falls Mystery is a delicious cocktail of charm, mystifying clues and trivial pursuits that once again follows Josh and Emily Flanagan along with their loyal rottweiler, Caesar, as they piece together the clues to an all-new baffling case.

According to Jonathan Adler, Managing Director of Adler Entertainment Trust, "We are thrilled that author Andrew Frothingham has been able to pick up where our dad, novelist Warren Adler left off. He has created a refreshing follow-up to the original novel that my father would have been proud to be associated with."

Josh Flanagan – ex New Yorker, rare antique dealer and dedicated amateur sleuth – is drawn into another enigmatic case when he is asked to provide an appraisal of a damaged antique violin. With this assignment, Flanagan, his wife Emily and their trusty Rottweiler, Caesar, discover that the valuable violin is inextricably tied to the death of a beloved professor at nearby Laklandia College. Their search leads them into a wormhole of international intrigue, academic jealousy, organized crime and pure greed. Ultimately, our loveable trio are forced to confront danger in order to trap the killers into revealing themselves.

Warren Adler, who recently passed away in 2019 at the age of 91, was one of the most prolific storytellers of our time. Best known for his iconic best-selling book and worldwide film hit, "The War of The Roses", Adler's prescient perspective on the universal themes of love, romance, dysfunction and survival speak to the modern world in a unique way. He is the author of over fifty published novels and more than a hundred short stories, plays, poems and essays. His posthumous career has seen a resurgence in his popularity with several films and television series about to go into production and a Broadway version of "War of the Roses" slated to be staged next year.

Andrew Frothingham has made his living as a writer since 1990 and has been a member of The Authors Guild since 1994. He spent much of that time creating marketing communications, writing speeches for senior corporate executives and ghostwriting. The books he has put his name on are mostly in the areas of humor and light reference. "Flanagan's Strings" is his first credited work of fiction. He holds two degrees from Harvard. He grew up in Rye, NY; he and his wife live in Manhattan. They have two autistic adult sons.

To buy go to https://www.amazon.com/dp/B087ZTKT46

