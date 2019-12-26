|
Flanigan's Reports Earnings
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC., (NYSE AMERICAN: BDL) owners and operators of the "Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill" restaurants and "Big Daddy's" retail liquor stores, announced results for the 13 weeks and the 52 weeks ended September 28, 2019. The table below sets forth the results on a comparative basis with the 13 weeks and 52 weeks ended September 29, 2018.
For the 13 weeks
ended Sept. 28,
2019
For the 13 weeks
2018
REVENUES
RESTAURANT FOOD AND
BAR SALES
$ 24,076,000
$ 22,342,000
PACKAGE STORE SALES
4,348,000
4,245,000
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
400,000
409,000
RENTAL INCOME
186,000
155,000
OWNER'S FEE
--
25,000
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
50,000
36,000
TOTAL REVENUES
$ 29,060,000
$ 27,212,000
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE
$ 916,000
$ 616,000
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
$ .49
$ .34
For the 52 weeks
For the 52 weeks
RESTAURANT FOOD AND
BAR SALES
$ 94,290,000
$ 92,305,000
PACKAGE STORE SALES
19,327,000
18,559,000
FRANCHISE RELATED REVENUES
1,610,000
1,652,000
RENTAL INCOME
762,000
626,000
OWNER'S FEE
--
138,000
OTHER OPERATING INCOME
213,000
217,000
TOTAL REVENUES
$ 116,202,000
$ 113,497,000
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE
TO FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.
$ 3,648,000
$ 3,677,000
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE
$ 1.96
$ 1.98
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flanigans-reports-earnings-300979472.html
SOURCE FLANIGAN'S ENTERPRISES, INC.