flatexDEGIRO awarded as 'Best Stockbroker' in key growth markets

DEGIRO, the leading trading platform of flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR), Europe's largest and fastest growing online broker for retail investors, has again been named "Best Stockbroker" in all major markets in Southern Europe. Following consecutive wins in Spain and Portugal, DEGIRO also excelled in Italy, where Rankia presented the awards for the first time.

For each category, a set of nominees is selected by the Rankia team based on criteria such as market presence, interest and opinions of the forum members during the year 2021 in its community. Ultimately, however, the winner is chosen by the votes of tens of thousands of customers and online brokerage enthusiasts in the respective countries.

Frank Niehage, CEO of flatexDEGIRO: "It is always a special honor to receive an award based on the vote of customers. The fact that we can now celebrate this in a growing number of countries speaks volumes for the competitive advantage we have been able to create through our unique excellence in platform, product and price. And it speaks for the outstanding capabilities and accomplishments of our excellent teams, providing Europe's leading online brokerage offer to an increasing amount of retail customers."

Muhamad Chahrour, CFO of flatexDEGIRO and CEO of DEGIRO: "In these key growth markets, Spain, Portugal and Italy, we compete every day with old incumbents as well as so-called neo-brokers for the customer perception as "Best Stockbroker" - but none of them can hold a candle to us in the eyes of the voting customers. With the introduction of commission free brokerage for US and local markets in all growth markets, I am very confident that will continue our winning streak in the years to come."

DEGIRO has also been awarded "Best Discount Broker" and "Best broker for stock trading" by BrokerChooser in 2021. In a detailed fee analyses conducted by BrokerChooser in September 2021 across all of Europe's largest markets [1], DEGIRO scored top marks for US and local stock trading in each and every single market - even before introducing commission free brokerage on a wide range of products in December 2021.

flatexDEGIRO with record year 2021

2021 was the seventh record year in a row for flatexDEGIRO, winning over 730,000 new customers. Inspired by its now over 2 million customers, flatexDEGIRO has settled over 91 million transactions and thereby further expanded its leading position in Europe. Assets under Custody at the end of 2021 amounted to EUR 43.9 billion, an increase of EUR 12.1 billion. Revenues in 2021 rose by 60 percent to EUR 418 million. Due to the strong operating leverage of the online brokerage business, Adjusted EBITDA before marketing expenses increased by EUR 85 million to EUR 223 million.

About flatexDEGIRO AG

flatexDEGIRO AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates a leading and fastest growing online brokerage platforms in Europe. Based on modern, in-house state-of-the-art technology customers of the flatex and DEGIRO brands are offered a wide range of independent products with execution at top TIER 1 exchanges. Its technological edge as well as high levels of efficiency and strong economies of scale allows flatexDEGIRO to continuously improve its value proposition to clients, including commission-free brokerage.

With more than 2 million customer accounts and over 91 million securities transactions settled in 2021, flatexDEGIRO is the largest retail online broker in Europe. In a time of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalization, flatexDEGIRO is ideally positioned for further growth. Within the next five years, flatexDEGIRO aims to grow its customer base to 7-8 million customer accounts, settling 250-350 million transactions per year - even in years with low volatility.

More information via https://www.flatexdegiro.com/en

About Rankia

Rankia is the main Spanish-speaking financial community worldwide with more than 600,000 registered users. Our mission, since our birth in February 2003, has been to bring more transparency to a sector as complex as the financial one, helping our users and readers make better financial decisions.

Rankia is aimed at private investors and consumers who want to answer their questions and exchange opinions and information, sharing their knowledge and concerns about various economic issues in forums, blogs, webinars, courses and community events. In addition, we have multiple tools to compare the best options in different investment and home economics products and help our users choose the product that best suits their needs. For more information visit: https://rankia.com

About BrokerChooser

BrokerChooser is a global brokerage comparison site covering more than 90 brokers worldwide. The site regularly analyzes and compares individual brokerages based on close to 500 data points.

For more information visit: https://brokerchooser.com/best-broker-awards

[1] Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands and the UK

