FlatexDEGIRO Raises 2026 Guidance, Achieves 2027 Targets Early

(RTTNews) - flatexDEGIRO SE announced an upward revision of its financial guidance for the full year 2026.

The company now expects revenues to reach approximately 650 million euros, representing growth of around 16 percent compared to 2025. This marks a significant increase from the previous guidance of 5-10 percent growth, which projected revenues in the range of 588 million euros-616 million euros.

Net income is forecast to reach approximately 200 million euros, reflecting growth of about 25 percent versus 2025. This also surpasses the earlier guidance of 5-15 percent growth, which anticipated net income between 168 million euros -184 million euros.

As a result, flatexDEGIRO is set to achieve its financial targets originally planned for 2027—revenues of 650 million euros and net income of 200 million euros—one year ahead of schedule.

flatexDEGIRO said it will publish its preliminary half-year results on 22 July 2026 after market close.

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