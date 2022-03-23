Flaus, the World's First Planet-Friendly Electric Flosser, Wins Best Speed Pitch at SXSW for Health, Wearables and Wellbeing, and Opens Reservations for 2022 Product Release

Flaus Closes $1.6 MM in Pre-seeding Funding Nine Months After Performing in the Top 1% of Indiegogo Campaigns Ever

LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Finally a sustainable electric flosser is coming to market, and its notoriety is gaining speed. Flaus, a female-founded company with the mission of helping people keep their teeth for life, took the stage at the 14th annual SXSW Pitch® Competition in Austin, Texas on Saturday, March 12. Flaus claimed first prize as Best Speed Pitch in the Health, Wearables and Wellbeing category at the 14th annual SXSW Pitch® (formerly SXSW Accelerator), the marquee event of South by Southwest® (SXSW®) Conference and Festivals (March 11 - 20, 2022) Startups Track .

Flaus has closed $1.6 MM in pre-seed funding, successfully completed beta-testing with pre-order customers and is launching their electric flosser direct-to-consumer (DTC) in Summer 2022. Early adopters can visit the Pre-Launch Landing Page – www.goflaus.com – to reserve their Flaus Starter Kit with an exclusive SXSW invitation to become a part of the community of over 3,500 "Founding Flausers." The community formed after last year's Flaus Indiegogo campaign was fully funded in under three hours.

"This is an incredible honor considering the many impressive companies that we shared the stage with," said Samantha Coxe, CEO and Co-Founder of Flaus. "We have an unbelievable team behind Flaus and this win at SXSW is further validation of our innovative product and the early success we have had with our beta customers."

True to Being Planet-Friendly, the Performance of Flaus Helps People 'Toss the Floss'

The revolutionary, sustainable design of Flaus makes flossing your teeth quick, easy, and comfortable. The device uses real dental floss and has 8,000 sonic vibrations per minute, which allows Flaus to move quickly and gently between tight teeth, removing stubborn plaque and debris that a toothbrush cannot reach. Flaus is equipped with an ergonomic handle to easily clean hard-to-reach places, while keeping fingers and uninvited germs out of your mouth. The reusable electric flosser is USB-C rechargeable, has a one-month battery life, is waterproof and portable.

Flaus is a sustainable product through and through. It's made with compostable and biodegradable plastic. The floss heads are easy to replace and low-waste, and each Flaus Kit comes with 90 refillable floss heads that use 95% less floss than the current ADA recommendation of 18 inches.

"With human-centric design, planet-friendly materials and a mission to transform oral hygiene routines into oral beauty rituals, we set out to create a solution that not only makes flossing less time consuming and painful, but also empowers you to put your morals where your mouth is," said Elli Hanson, Co-Founder of Flaus.

Dentists Get Behind Flaus as the Solution for People to Finally Floss Every Day

A CDC study found 80% of Americans know flossing regularly is important, but only 30% actually do it. To help change this behavior, Flaus has welcomed over 200 dental professionals into its ambassador program and a board-certified dentist and surgeon, Dr. Vivian Roknian, DMD, serves on the Flaus board of advisors.

"I joined Flaus in their mission because their product is an effective, easy solution to finally get people to floss. Most people are surprised to learn that brushing only cleans 60% of a tooth's surface and flossing is critical for cleaning the remaining 40% that a toothbrush cannot access," said Dr. Roknian.

About Flaus

Flaus was founded on the mission to help people keep their teeth for life by transforming daily routines into delightful rituals. At Flaus, we believe in redefining oral beauty by improving accessibility, sustainability, education and innovation in the oral care space. Our goal is to create an oral beauty platform that inspires self-acceptance and empowers self-expression for real people, real teeth and real smiles. Flaus became a public benefit corporation (PBC) under Delaware law in 2021 and is based out of Los Angeles, California. For more information on the benefits of Flaus, visit www.goflaus.com and @goflaus on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

