Fleabag Actress Sian Clifford, Author and Activist Scarlett Curtis, and More Speak At Girl Up Leadership Summit: United Kingdom Promoting Gender Equality

LONDON, Oct. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Girl Up, the global leadership development initiative founded by the United Nations Foundation, returns to the United Kingdom to host its second Leadership Summit: United Kingdom in London on Saturday, October 26, 2019. Girl Up engages girls to stand up and take action on issues they care about, empower one another, and change our world.

The one-day Summit will bring together a supportive community connected by the experience of being a girl in the world today. More than 100 youth activists will hear from Girl Up experts, activists, and experts in their fields including: Anna Blue (Co-Executive Director, Girl Up), Sian Clifford (Fleabag Actress & Producer), Poppy Jamie (Broadcaster and Entrepreneur), Saba Asif (Deputy Youth MP, Camden), Scarlett Curtiss (Curator, It's Ok to Feel Blue (And Other Lies)), Jinny (WWE NXT UK Superstar). The Summit will also feature a performance by Amoura Alera.

"Our movement for gender equality is borderless – our girls are making an impact wherever they are. We're excited to be back in the United Kingdom to support the girl leaders and activists making the world a better, safer place for every girl, everywhere," said Anna Blue, Co-Executive Director of Girl Up.

Summit attendees will participate in a variety of workshops that expose them to issues at the intersection of gender equality, positioning girls to be leaders across industries where women are underrepresented. The workshops aim to help girl leaders build up their leadership skills through advocacy, storytelling, and STEM for social good and will provide information about how to start or join a Girl Up Club.

In 2019, Girl Up has hosted Leadership Summits in Washington, D.C., the United Kingdom, and Mexico. This event is made possible through the support of Verizon Media and The Walt Disney Company.

SOURCE Girl Up