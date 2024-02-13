|
13.02.2024 22:48:28
Fleet Space technologies launches expert-in-residence program, appoints former BHP VP
Fleet Space Technologies, an Australian company specializing in space-enabled mineral exploration, has launched an Experts-In-Residence (XIR) program, which it said will act as an internal group of industry leading experts that will support and advise on mineral exploration globally.The first appointee to the XIR program is Keenan Jennings, who recently joined the company in an advisory role.Jennings has lead geochemical and geophysical research programs, in addition to driving the development of ML-enabled search space analysis. Prior to joining Fleet Space, he was vice president of Metals Exploration at BHP, where he led the firm’s global exploration efforts. Jennings has been directly involved with copper and gold discoveries in Australia, Chile, Argentina, Mongolia, and the United States. He also served on the internal board for BHP Xplor, a junior exploration incubator to expand the search space for discovery. Jennings also held roles as Exploration Manager at Rio Tinto for Mongolia and China before becoming the General Manager of Oyu Tolgoi, building the geological capabilities of the mine.The launch of Fleet Space’s XIR program builds on the global team of in-house geoscientists pushing the boundaries of exploration with advanced research and development, it said. Last year Fleet scaled its space-enabled mineral exploration technology, Exosphere, and expanded the company’s global footprint to the US, Canada, Chile, and Luxembourg.“We’re thrilled to welcome Keenan Jennings to the Fleet Space crew, and launch our XIR program. As we chart a new course for the mineral exploration industry, humanity must take full advantage of the latest innovations in space technology to accelerate discovery and reduce environmental impact,” Fleet Space CEO Flavia Tata Nardini in a news release. “The road to renewable energy requires a major expansion of critical mineral exploration – and how fast we get there depends on our commitment to innovation, speed, [and] sustainability.”Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
