FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $248.88 million, or $3.29 per share. This compares with $234.01 million, or $2.80 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $320.70 million or $4.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.18 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.2% to $893.00 million from $755.48 million last year.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $248.88 Mln. vs. $234.01 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.29 vs. $2.80 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.18 -Revenue (Q3): $893.00 Mln vs. $755.48 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $15.85 - $16.05 Full year revenue guidance: $3.400 - $3.420 Bln

