+++ Kapitalschutz + Klimaschutz ☀️🌳🌧️ nachhaltig investieren ☀️🦋🌧️ mit dem Österreichischen Umweltzeichen +++-w-
08.02.2022 22:40:47

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $225.00 million, or $2.74 per share. This compares with $209.85 million, or $2.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $304.89 million or $3.72 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.0% to $802.26 million from $617.33 million last year.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $225.00 Mln. vs. $209.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.74 vs. $2.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.60 -Revenue (Q4): $802.26 Mln vs. $617.33 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.45 - $3.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: $740 - $760 Mln

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu FleetCor Technologies Incmehr Nachrichten