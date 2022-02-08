|
08.02.2022 22:40:47
FleetCor Technologies, Inc. Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates
(RTTNews) - FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $225.00 million, or $2.74 per share. This compares with $209.85 million, or $2.24 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.
Excluding items, FleetCor Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $304.89 million or $3.72 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 30.0% to $802.26 million from $617.33 million last year.
FleetCor Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q4): $225.00 Mln. vs. $209.85 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.74 vs. $2.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $3.60 -Revenue (Q4): $802.26 Mln vs. $617.33 Mln last year.
-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.45 - $3.55 Next quarter revenue guidance: $740 - $760 Mln
