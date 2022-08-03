|
03.08.2022 23:54:54
FLEETCOR Technologies Q2 Profit Rises, Revises FY Outlook
(RTTNews) - FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (FLT) Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $262.2 million or $3.35 per share, compared to $196.2 million or $2.30 per share last year.
Adjusted net income increased to $326.1 million or $4.17 per share, compared to $268.4 million or $3.15 per share last year.
Revenues increased 29% to $861.3 million in the second quarter, compared to $667.4 million in the second quarter last year.
"Our second quarter results came in well ahead of the expectations we provided in May, for both revenue and adjusted net income per share," said Charles Freund, chief financial officer, FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. "Our businesses continued the positive momentum from the first quarter, with the majority of the second quarter outperformance coming from organic growth. We again deployed our substantial cash flow to buy back shares, and expect to continue to do so opportunistically."
Looking forward to full year 2022, the company now expects revenues between $3.380 billion and $3.420 billion, earnings of $12.42 to $12.62 per share and adjusted earnings of $15.85 to $16.05 per share.
Previosly, the company expected revenues of $3.335 billion to $3.385 billion, earnings of $12.00 to $12.30 per share and adjusted earnings of $15.45 to $15.75 per share.
Analysts currently estimate earnings of $15.51 per share and revenues of $3.36 billion.
