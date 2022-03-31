FleetOps Announces Integration Partnership with Turvo, Bringing New Capacity to the Turvo Transportation Management System

Brokerages using Turvo will gain access to over 227,000 drivers in the FleetOps network

TORONTO, March 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FleetOps , North America's fastest-growing capacity aggregation and freight matching platform built exclusively for brokers and third-party logistics, is excited to announce its most recent integration with Turvo , provider of the world's leading collaboration application designed for the supply chain. Turvo connects people, systems and organizations allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real-time, and accelerate growth. Through this partnership, Turvo customers will have access to FleetOps' growing network of more than 227,000 drivers.

For freight brokerages using Turvo, this new integration will allow for easy posting of loads, access to quality capacity, onboarding of carriers, and booking of loads directly within the Turvo platform. Additionally, the partnership will give brokers the ability to reduce the number of external applications required to run their business and maintain their current transportation management system (TMS) processes while allowing access to a new subset of carriers interested in hauling their loads. With trucks driving empty 20% of the time, providing automated load matching is more important than ever.

"Turvo's commitment to providing a comprehensive supply chain management solution to its customers is unmatched, and we are excited about this partnership and opportunity to further their efforts," said Chris Atkinson, CEO of FleetOps. "Without this integration, brokers typically resort to unnecessary and time-consuming manual processes such as outbound calling, email blasts, and negotiations. Through this partnership, FleetOps will proactively bring trucking companies to brokers by aggregating capacity across load boards, then provide easy access to this information through Turvo's TMS platform."

"This partnership will be instrumental in saving brokers' time - from easy posting of loads to on-the-spot booking, all within a platform they already use," said Ron Richardson, Chief Revenue Officer, Turvo. "We are constantly looking for ways to streamline processes and offer efficiencies to our customers, and this integration with FleetOps will further support our efforts.

About FleetOps

Founded in 2017, FleetOps is an on-demand freight marketplace that matches freight from brokers to carriers with available capacity. The system does this by leveraging driver Electronic Logging Device data and Artificial Intelligence to improve on existing systems and increase efficiency in trucking.

Currently boasting more than 227,000 drivers available to haul loads, the company has raised more than $8.5 million to date from investors including Resolute Ventures and Inspired Capital. FleetOps has existing partnerships with Convoy, Edge Logistics, FleetComplete, and Loadsmart.

Visit FleetOps.ai to learn more.

LinkedIn: @FleetOps

Twitter, Facebook: @FleetOpsFreight

About Turvo

Turvo provides the world's leading collaboration application designed specifically for the supply chain. Turvo connects people and organizations allowing shippers, logistics providers, and carriers to unite their supply chains, deliver outstanding customer experiences, collaborate in real-time, and accelerate growth. The technology unifies all systems, internal and external, providing one end-to-end solution to execute all operations and analytics while eliminating redundant manual tasks and automating business processes. Turvo's customers include some of the world's largest, Fortune 500 logistics service providers, shippers, and freight brokers. Turvo is based in the San Francisco Bay Area with offices in Dallas, Texas, and Hyderabad, India. (www.turvo.com)

Visit Turvo.com to learn more.

LinkedIn, Facebook: @TurvoInc

Twitter: @Turvo

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fleetops-announces-integration-partnership-with-turvo-bringing-new-capacity-to-the-turvo-transportation-management-system-301515357.html

SOURCE FleetOps