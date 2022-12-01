Fleetwood Frontier® GTX Earns Industry Accolades for Innovative Features

A suite of innovative features uniquely geared toward the growing post-pandemic, remote-work population has earned the Fleetwood RV® Frontier GTX industry accolades.

In its November issue, RV PRO named the Frontier GTX a Best New Model for 2023, sharing that the "industry exclusive corner office in the 37RT is just another industry innovation from Fleetwood.”

In addition, RVBusiness named the Frontier GTX 37RT one of its 10 finalists for RV of the Year. The Frontier GTX 37RT was one of only three Class A diesel motorhomes to be named an RV of the Year finalist.

Lastly, RV News named the Frontier GTX 37RT one of its 2023 Type A Diesel Motorhomes of the Year, noting that the corner office’s "design creates a quiet, private space for office-minded consumers.”

The 37RT’s optional The Corner Office™ has been designed to deliver the space, technology, convenience, and privacy needed by those working or learning from the road, all while strategically located at the rear of the coach so it’s away from daily life activities. The space is cleverly arranged and includes an L-shaped desk with a built-in monitor and multiple nearby outlets, while a large window tops the desk to bring in natural light and deliver a view of the outdoors.

"It’s great to see how much excitement, enthusiasm and interest the Frontier GTX is already generating across the industry,” said Don Gephart, Marketing Manager with REV Recreation Group. "The Frontier GTX is the latest example of Fleetwood’s proven experience in developing innovative products that provide the features RVers want. From the first time we shared the Frontier GTX with the industry, we could tell it would be a hit among dealers and RVers alike.”

Fleetwood debuted the Frontier GTX 37RT and its innovative corner office option at the 2022 Open House in Elkhart in September. Those wanting to see the Frontier GTX firsthand are invited to see it at the 2023 Florida RV Super Show, which is open to the public and will be held at the Florida State Fairgrounds in Tampa, Florida, from January 18-22.

