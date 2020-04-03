FleishmanHillard Launches New Recovery and Resurgence Practice to Provide Expert Counsel on Communications Efforts for Rebuilding Post-pandemic

ST. LOUIS, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FleishmanHillard announced the organization of a new cross-functional global practice to provide communication expertise to organizations as they plan for a return to operations, adapt to a dramatically shifting business and social environment, and ultimately accelerate their journey to future growth.

Every discipline of every business – employee relations, operations, customer service, marketing, finance, government affairs and more – will have to communicate across a spectrum of audiences to demonstrate a foundation for recovery and describe progress and plans for the organization's future. Each organization will have to be accountable for the ways they acted on their values to respond during the hardest moments of the pandemic and will need to stimulate confidence in a clear path forward that is consistent with their business mission and promised purpose. Strong relationships, meaningful actions, credible resources and clear communications will be the necessary tools for resurgence.

"Recovery is going to be a process, not an event, and not a linear process in most places," said FleishmanHillard senior partner Peter Verrengia, who will lead the firm's efforts. "The most successful organizations will not stop at planning to rebuild. They will focus on resurgence in an environment that is going to look very different across industries and geographies during the remainder of this year and into 2022. The definition of success cannot be a return to normal. We have left business as usual behind and that cannot be a future goal. Organizations need to move from today's 'business as possible' to the strongest possible recovery in the context of the reality we find at the end of the pandemic curve.

"All successful crisis recoveries share one characteristic. The seeds of recovery start at the earliest stages of crisis response. Despite the size of this crisis, and the severe pressures that so many organizations are confronting today, leaders need to allocate a percentage of effort now to look ahead to multiple recovery and resurgence scenarios. Among other factors, their teams need to anticipate how they will manage relationships and communicate differently in an economic environment shaped by new expectations from consumers, employees, shareholders and many other business stakeholders."

FleishmanHillard's Recovery and Resurgence Practice will bring together the firm's experts to provide brand and reputation counsel, and share scenario planning and best practices across disciplines, industry sectors and geographies. The firm will draw on its experience managing complex crisis response and recovery, large-scale communications and organizational transformation initiatives, highly responsive stakeholder relations programs for both global and local clients in markets around the world. To efficiently deliver support for each client's unique path and pace through the recovery/resurgence cycle, the practice team will partner with FleishmanHillard client service teams that have deep knowledge of individual client situations, geographies and opportunities.

Smart organizations are already learning from the lessons of recent weeks. There are a handful of immediate questions organizations must address to build a new operating system for success in an uncertain future.

How do we know the crisis is over? How will we know how to communicate and conduct ourselves in a post-pandemic environment?

What does recovery and resurgence even mean for my organization? And what is the outcome we should expect? How can we set goals that are believable but also achievable, and take us to an even stronger position than we had?

How will we know where we stand and how our stakeholders view our performance and behavior at each stage of response, return, recovery and resurgence?

How can we bring our purpose or values to bear in this new environment?

Which of our current plans are still valid, and which need to be rethought?

How do we protect, or even enhance, our brand and reputation right now?

Ar e our current models and ways of working still valid, or do we need to rethink them?

Who needs our help and how can we provide it?

"In some locations, we're already entering the transitional period," Verrengia said. "In other places we are preparing for the peak of pandemic impact. Everywhere, people in every role and in every relationship are thinking about today, and the future. As the world steadies itself, organizations need to use this time productively to redefine their values, the value they create, and their purpose in the world, to protect and advance their business for the long term."

