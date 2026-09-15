Flex Aktie

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WKN: 890331 / ISIN: SG9999000020

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15.09.2026 12:33:53

Flex, Axiom Separation To Be Completed In Q1; Amy Schwetz To Serve As Flex CFO Following Separation

(RTTNews) - Flex (FLEX) unveiled Axiom Solutions International, Inc. as the name of its planned independent Cloud and Power Infrastructure company and filed its preliminary Form 10 with the SEC, marking a key milestone in the planned spin-off from Flex. Following completion of the planned spin-Off, Axiom is expected to trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker, AXM. The planned separation is expected to be completed in the first quarter of calendar 2027.

Flex also announced that Amy Schwetz will join the company as Chief Financial Officer of its Regulated Manufacturing Services and Integrated Technology Services segments on October 5, 2026, and is expected to serve as Flex CFO following completion of the planned separation of its Cloud and Power Infrastructure segment. Schwetz most recently served as CFO of Flowserve and previously served as CFO of Peabody Energy,

George Oliver and Mark Eubanks will join the Flex Board, effective September 24, 2026. Following completion of the separation, Oliver will continue serving on the Flex Board and Eubanks will transition to the Axiom Board. Brian Yoor and David Johnson are expected to join the Flex and Axiom boards, respectively, upon completion of the separation.

In pre-market trading on NasdaqGS, Flex shares are up 0.20 percent to $108.54.

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Flex Ltd Registered Shs 94,51 0,84% Flex Ltd Registered Shs

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