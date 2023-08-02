02.08.2023 08:00:00

Flex LNG - Invitation to the Q2 2023 presentation

Hamilton, Bermuda
August 2, 2023

Flex LNG Ltd ("Flex LNG" or the "Company") will release its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2023 on Wednesday August 16, 2023, on or about 07:00 CEST (1:00 a.m. EST).

In connection with the earnings release, a live video webcast will be held at 15:00 CEST (9:00 a.m. EST) on the same day. In order to attend, use the following link to register and watch the webcast:

events.webcast.no/viewer-registration/b3ARUiPC/register

We encourage listeners to register for the webcast 5-10 minutes prior to the start. A Q&A session will be held after the presentation. Information on how to submit questions will be given at the beginning of the presentation. You can also submit questions by sending an email to ir@flexlng.com.

The presentation material which will be used will be made available on www.flexlng.com and a replay of the webcast will also be made available at this website, as well as on the FLEX LNG YouTube channel.

For further information, please contact:

Mr. Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS

Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00

Email: ir@flexlng.com

About FLEX LNG

Flex LNG is a shipping company focused on the growing market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG). Our fleet consists of thirteen LNG carriers on the water and all of our vessels are state-of-the-art ships with the latest generation two-stroke propulsion (MEGI and X-DF). These modern ships offer significant improvements in fuel efficiency and thus also carbon footprint compared to the older steam and four-stroke propelled ships. We have built up a significant contract backlog, having fixed 12 of our 13 vessels on long term fixed-rate charter contracts. Flex LNG is listed both on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Oslo Stock Exchange (OSE) under the ticker "FLNG". For more information, go to: www.flexlng.com.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

 


