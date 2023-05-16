16.05.2023 07:02:00

Flex LNG - Key information relating to the cash dividend to by paid by Flex LNG for the first quarter 2023

May 16, 2023
Hamilton, Bermuda

Key information relating to the cash dividend to be paid by FLEX LNG Ltd. (Ticker: FLNG) for the first quarter 2023.

Note to shareholders registered in Euronext VPS, the Norwegian Central Security Depository:
Due to implementation of the Central Securities Depository Regulation (CSDR) in Norway, please note the information on the payment date to the shares registered in Euronext VPS below.

Dividend amount: $0.75
Declared currency: USD. Dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be distributed in NOK.
Last day including right: May 30, 2023
Ex-date: May 31, 2023
Record date: June 1, 2023
Payment date: On or about June 13, 2023. Due to the implementation of CSDR in Norway, dividends payable to shares registered with Euronext VPS will be distributed on or about June 16, 2023.
Date of approval: May 15, 2023

For more info please contact:
Knut Traaholt, Chief Financial Officer of Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone: +47 23 11 40 00
Email: IR@flexlng.com

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


