Flexential Launches New Interconnection Enhancement to Provide Additional High Bandwidth Options for Customers

CHARLOTTE, N.C., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flexential, a leading provider of colocation, cloud and connectivity, today announced a new enhancement to its portfolio of interconnection solutions with the availability of a new 40Gbps IP Bandwidth offering. The new capability helps customers easily meet the rigorous demands of application performance, scale and low latency without having to purchase any new hardware and is available today to all existing and new customers across Flexential's FlexAnywhere™ Platform of 39 data centers nationally.

Flexential customers, such as Intelerad, a leading global provider of enterprise medical imaging solutions, are already seeing the benefits of the new IP Bandwidth capability. Downtime is simply not an option for Intelerad, as it supports more than 2,500 healthcare organizations worldwide.

Organic sales growth and the acquisition of seven companies in less than three years intensified their IT needs. This required Intelerad to expand its existing Flexential colocation presences in Atlanta, Nashville and Denver and introduce new facilities near its newly acquired customers to limit latency. They achieved rapid, high-availability connectivity through Flexential's FlexAnywhere™ Blueprint for "Improving Network Performance and Interconnection."

"The FlexAnywhere™ platform provides the foundation for customers to build, develop and deploy their hybrid IT solutions at Flexential. We are continually growing and enhancing our interconnection portfolio to meet their demands for agility and ability to scale," said Chris Downie, CEO, Flexential. "We believe interconnection is a vital component of our customers' success, and we are building our capabilities to make it easy for customers to achieve higher speeds and accelerate their digital transformation initiatives."

In addition, the IP Bandwidth enhancement offers comprehensive Distributed Denial of Service capabilities to protect customers' network infrastructure from the growing trends of attacks on direct Internet connections. The Flexential solution monitors customer connections 24x7 for threats and automatically redirects attacks by scrubbing and discarding malicious packets while returning only clean traffic.

Intelerad also leverages the recently launched Flexential Interconnection Mesh solution, which provides powerful connectivity to streamline data center interconnection, allowing companies to create an any-to-any connection to give their network backbone a cloud-like feel. Additionally, customers can easily expand to new sites by simply adding ports to gain an instant connection to the rest of the mesh.

About Flexential

Flexential empowers the IT journey of the nation's most complex businesses by offering flexible and tailored hybrid IT solutions comprised of colocation, cloud, connectivity, data protection, managed, and professional services. The company builds on a platform of three million square feet of data center space in 19 highly connected markets, and on its 100Gbps private backbone to meet the most stringent challenges in security, compliance, and resiliency. See how Flexential goes beyond the four walls of the data center to empower IT through an interactive map found on www.flexential.com .

Flexential is a registered trademark of the Flexential Corp. Follow Flexential on LinkedIn , Twitter , and Facebook .

About Intelerad

Intelerad is one of the leading providers of medical imaging software and services for the healthcare industry. Headquartered in Raleigh, NC, and Montreal, Quebec, Intelerad has over 900 employees located in offices across six countries. Nearly 2,500 healthcare organizations around the world rely on Intelerad products to manage patient data, helping them reduce time and workload while improving patient outcomes. Intelerad's award-winning enterprise imaging solutions have been recognized globally by KLAS, with Intelerad's Ambra Health ranked #1 in Image Exchange for eight consecutive years. To learn more, visit intelerad.com.

