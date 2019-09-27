Flexiti Ranked 11th on the Globe and Mail's Brand-New Ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Flexiti Financial ("Flexiti"), a leading fintech and provider of point-of-sale consumer financing solutions for retailers, is pleased to announce it placed No. 11 on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

Canada's Top Growing Companies ranks Canadian companies on three-year revenue growth. Flexiti earned its spot with three-year growth of 3,245%.

Flexiti is the first fintech in Canada to provide instant financing on any device, in-store or online. Customers receive credit approval within minutes and are instantly assigned a virtual credit line that can be used to make big-ticket purchases anywhere with the Flexiti Network. Flexiti's award winning and globally scalable technology platform requires no POS integration for in-store financing and can be easily integrated into retailers' existing e-commerce platforms, allowing retailers to offer the same financing solution across all channels to increase revenue and build loyalty – a first in Canada.

"We're absolutely thrilled to reach the No. 11 spot on the Globe and Mail's ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies," said Peter Kalen, Founder and CEO of Flexiti. "Since our inception, we have worked hard to help retailers drive sales while giving consumers a payment option better suited to their individual lifestyles. Our rapid growth clearly demonstrates that our offering is resonating in the market, and we're excited to continue our growth in Canada, and bring our solution to global markets in the near future. This award is a testament to the drive and passion of our team, and I want to thank them for their relentless commitment to growing Flexiti into a world class company."

Over the past three years, Flexiti has experienced significant growth, including the acquisition of TD Financing Services' $250m Canadian private label credit card portfolio announced June 7, 2018. The acquisition added more than one million new customers and 900 merchant locations to the Flexiti Network of retailers. As a result, Flexiti is now one of Canada's leading fintechs offering flexible payment solutions to retail consumers in the country. Flexiti will continue its rapid growth through domestic and global market expansion.

Launched in 2019, the Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking program aims to celebrate entrepreneurial achievement in Canada by identifying and amplifying the success of growth-minded, independent businesses in Canada. It is a voluntary program; companies had to complete an in-depth application process in order to qualify. In total, 400 companies made the ranking this year.

The full list of 2019 winners, and accompanying editorial coverage, is published in the October issue of Report on Business magazine—out now—and online at tgam.ca/TopGrowing.

"We created the Canada's Top Growing Companies program because we believe there is much Report on Business readers can learn from the successes of the country's best entrepreneurs," says Derek DeCloet, Editor of Report on Business and Executive Editor at The Globe and Mail. "We're excited to be telling their stories."

"The 400 companies on the inaugural Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies ranking demonstrate ambition, innovation and tremendous business acumen," says Phillip Crawley, Publisher and CEO of The Globe and Mail. "Their contributions to the economy help to make Canada a better place, and warrant commendation."

About Flexiti

Flexiti has reimagined point-of-sale (POS) consumer financing to drive sales for retailers in-store and online and is one of Canada's leading providers of flexible payment solutions. Customers apply once and can continuously take advantage of deferred or installment loan promotions, both online and in-store, that are available within the Flexiti Network of nearly 5,000 retail locations. Through its award-winning, globally scalable platform, Flexiti delivers a POS financing experience across any device that is customer-centric, simple and intuitive. Without the need to integrate into existing POS systems, retail partners can easily offer the same fast and paperless financing solution across all retail locations and sales channels to increase revenue and build loyalty through repeat purchases. With high approval rates, innovative products and services, flexible promotional offers and a partnership-first approach, Flexiti is helping people improve their lives through flexible financing. For more information, visit www.flexiti.com .

