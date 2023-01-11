|
11.01.2023 16:28:00
FLEXSCREEN AUTOMATED MANUFACTURING LINE WINS 2023 BIG INNOVATIONS AWARD
PITTSBURGH, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlexScreen announced today that its new Automated Manufacturing Line has been named a winner in the 2023 BIG Innovations Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group. FlexScreen was named among 11 executives, 55 companies, and 91 products from around the globe in this year's winner's circle.
"To be mentioned in the same breath as corporate giants like Pepsi and Hewlett-Packard is a real honor," said Joe Altieri, Inventor & CEO of FlexScreen. "We always wanted to be able to license our technology, but it was initially too complicated and expensive. So we partnered with the premier automation company in the window and door industry and challenged them to simplify our process. The introduction of FlexScreen's Automated Manufacturing Line allows, for the first time, a licensing option for window manufacturers to produce FlexScreen in-house with half the workforce in a fraction of the space. This is a real game-changer for us and the window industry as a whole."
"Innovation is the life force for many organizations as the world and our culture continue to evolve," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are honored to award these executives, companies, and products the BIG Innovation award this year."
About FlexScreenwww.flexscreen.com
FlexScreen is the world's first and only flexible window screen. No bulky aluminum frame to bend, dent, or break; no paint to color match, chip, or scratch; and zero attachment hardware. The innovative, effortless, and sleek design installs and removes in seconds, hides inside the window's screen track for an uninterrupted view, and is durable enough to last a lifetime. FlexScreen continues to revolutionize the window industry with its patented, cutting-edge technology.
About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com
The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flexscreen-automated-manufacturing-line-wins-2023-big-innovations-award-301719247.html
SOURCE FlexScreen
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStart der Berichtssaison: US-Börsen unentschlossen -- ATX wenig bewegt -- DAX fester -- Asiens Märkte schließen mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt kann seine Gewinne am Freitag nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich freundlich. Die US-Börsen tendieren vor dem Wochenende seitwärts. An den Märkten in Fernost wurden am Freitag mehrheitlich Gewinne gemacht.