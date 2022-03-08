|
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS), announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable April 4, 2022 to shareholders of record as of March 23, 2022.
Flexsteel has paid cash dividends on its common stock each year since 1938. This is the 321st consecutive quarterly cash dividend.
About Flexsteel
Flexsteel Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries (the "Company”) is one of the largest manufacturers, importers and online marketers of furniture products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture. A featured component in most of the upholstered furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which the name "Flexsteel” is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout the United States through its eCommerce channel and direct sales force.
