14.06.2022 22:10:00

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS), announced its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.15 per share, payable July 11, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 29, 2022.

Flexsteel has paid cash dividends on its common stock each year since 1938. This is the 322nd consecutive quarterly cash dividend.

About Flexsteel

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. and Subsidiaries (the "Company”) is one of the largest manufacturers, importers and online marketers of furniture products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining and rocker-reclining chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, and bedroom furniture. A featured component in most of the upholstered furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which the name "Flexsteel” is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout the United States through its eCommerce channel and direct sales force.

For more information, visit our website at http://www.flexsteel.com.

