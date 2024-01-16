Flexsteel Industries, Inc. to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Lytham Partners 2024 Investor Select Conference; Releases Updated Investor Presentation

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) ("Flexsteel” or the "Company”), one of the largest manufacturers, importers and marketers of residential furniture products in the United States, today announced that Jerry Dittmer, Chief Executive Officer, and Derek Schmidt, President, will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Lytham Partners 2024 Investor Select Conference, taking place virtually on February 1, 2024.

Company Webcast

The webcasted fireside chat will take place at 11:45am ET on Thursday, February 1, 2024. The webcast can be accessed at https://wsw.com/webcast/lytham10/flxs/2115344. The webcast will also be available for replay following the event.

1x1 Meetings

Flexsteel management will be participating in virtual one-on-one meetings throughout the event. To arrange a meeting with management, please contact Lytham Partners at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register for the event at https://lythampartners.com/select2024invreg/. Further information on the conference is available at https://lythampartners.com/select2024.

Investor Presentation

The Company today posted an updated investor presentation on the Company’s website at https://ir.flexsteel.com/news-events/events-and-presentations. The presentation outlines key elements of the Corporation’s business model, investment thesis, growth strategies, and financial objectives.

About Flexsteel

Flexsteel Industries, Inc., and Subsidiaries (the "Company”) is one of the largest manufacturers, importers, and marketers of residential furniture products in the United States. Product offerings include a wide variety of furniture such as sofas, loveseats, chairs, reclining rocking chairs, swivel rockers, sofa beds, convertible bedding units, occasional tables, desks, dining tables and chairs, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture. A featured component in most of the upholstered furniture is a unique steel drop-in seat spring from which the name "Flexsteel” is derived. The Company distributes its products throughout the United States through its e-commerce channel and direct sales force.

For more information, visit our website at http://www.flexsteel.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240116923682/en/