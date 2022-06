Flight cancellations and delays: how to claim against an airline

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

The recent travel chaos in the UK has left many passengers delayed, stranded and out of pocketAirline passengers are being left hundreds of pounds out of pocket after weeks of travel chaos. Some travellers whose flights were cancelled or diverted arranged their own alternative transport. Although airlines should step in to cover the costs, they are reportedly refusing to refund some of those who have had to make their own way home.If a flight to or from a UK or EU airport is delayed, cancelled or diverted, you should make a claim for relevant expenses and, if applicable, compensation. The key piece of legislation is EU regulation 261, which, for now, continues to be valid in the UK after Brexit. Here’s how to go about it. Continue reading...