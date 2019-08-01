Flight of the Gibbon Leading Eco-Tourism in Thailand

CHIANG MAI, Thailand, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flight of the Gibbon's tree planting event, more than 1,000 saplings were planted in Mae Kampong by the staff, members of the public and national park officers in July 24, 2019. More than 100 people joined the forest restoration project, which was supported by Mae Kampong villagers, Huay Kaew Subdistrict Administrative Organization and Teentok Royal Project.

Mr. Kriengkri Srihaampai (Liaisons Manager for Flight of the Gibbon) said, "This was the first of three tree planting events to be held in 2019, the next of which is to be by Naval Special Warfare Command (Thailand), supporting a mangrove planting project in Chonburi in August 2019. Overall Flight of the Gibbon aims to plant a minimum 10,000 trees in 2019 and is one of several conservation initiatives the company is committed to."

Organizers planned to keep the event casual and informal as the main goal was to get the local community involved and encourage them to support, appreciate and enjoy their beautiful local forests. Several species of local saplings were planted in an effort to bring back a viable an authentic local ecosystem population and then in turn to encourage the local wildlife to return to the area.

The tree planting is just one of many planned for 2019 and such activities form part of a wider program of CSR / conservation projects Flight of the Gibbon is engaged in. These include underprivileged project, reforestation projects, a camera trap project and more. Flight of the Gibbon's foremost conservation priority is reforestation. For without the forests, there is no habitat for wildlife to live. For more information visit https://www.flightofthegibbon.com/conservation

About Flight of the Gibbon

The origins of Flight of the Gibbon date back to 2007. The company was the vision of New Zealand adventurer David Allardice, a well-known explorer who loved adventure sports and Asia. To enable others to experience the beauty and majesty of the Thai rainforest that he adored so much, David set up Thailand's first ever treetop Zipline course. With a passion for the outdoors and the environment, David wanted to create a safe and eco-friendly business model. This would benefit the local community, wildlife and the environment, and at the same time provide something unique that people would truly enjoy.

Fast forward more than 12 years, Flight of the Gibbon is now the largest and most trusted Zipline experience in Asia. They have grown a lot from their humble beginnings, but remain faithful to David's legacy. Flight of the Gibbon continues to be an advocate of responsible ecotourism and has established a number of ongoing programs to support local communities and the environment. Their community programs have helped orphans and underprivileged children, and the environmental programs include forest reforestation, mangrove reforestation and the reintroduction of local wildlife

Our Mission

Flight of the Gibbon connects people with Asia's nature, history and bygone stories while conserving nature and traditional livelihoods. Flight of the Gibbon is remembered as a once-in-a-lifetime experience with uniqueness, mystery and surprise that visitors taste, smell, see, hear and feel.

