16.07.2021 16:15:00

FLNG – Repurchase of shares

July 16, 2021
Hamilton, Bermuda

Flex LNG Ltd. ("Flex LNG” or the "Company”) announces that the Company on the July 12, 2021 purchased 5,962 of the Company’s own common stocks. The shares have been bought on the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 121.48 per share. Following the completion of the above transactions, FLEX LNG owns a total of 900,000 of own shares, corresponding to 1.66% of the Company’s share capital.

The transaction is part of the share buyback program announced on November 19, 2020.

An overview of all transactions made under the buy-back programme that have been carried out during the above-mentioned date is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

For more info please contact:

Knut Traaholt
Chief Financial Officer
Flex LNG Management AS
Telephone +47 23 11 40 00

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

