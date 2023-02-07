FLO Introduces FLO Ultra™: a New DC Fast Charger Designed to Provide the Ultimate Fast Charging Experience

Charges most EVs to 80% in 15 minutes with up to 320 kW*

Can deliver up to 500 kW for one car in a modular configuration

Built to meet both NEVI and Buy America Act requirements

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider, introduced FLO Ultra, an ultra-fast charger engineered to maximize energy delivery with future-proof performance and smart design that enables the ultimate EV charging experience.

"EV demand and sales are topping all industry expectations and are now forecasted to exceed more than 45% of U.S. light duty vehicle sales by 2030," said Nathan Yang, FLO Chief Product Officer. "As new EV drivers hit the road, they will be looking for fast charging that is safe, accessible, convenient, intuitive and reliable. This is why we designed FLO Ultra – to provide the ultimate EV charging experience."

Rapid EV charging in a smart, flexible package

With a simple but revolutionary design, the FLO Ultra charger features two high-powered charging ports in one rugged aluminum enclosure. It will charge most EVs to 80% in 15 minutes with up to 320 kW* available using dynamic power sharing and up to 500 kW* with multiple electric vehicle charging stations connected together.

These level 3 EV chargers can be configured in a variety of ways, allowing for flexible parking options for drivers and easier installation for site hosts.

"FLO Ultra's flexible and modular design accommodates charging on one or on both sides and parallel or pull-in parking for charging," said Yang.

EV charging infrastructure designed to meet all drivers' needs

The FLO Ultra charging station was designed for driver convenience and is brilliantly simple to use for EV drivers looking to charge and return to the road.

"Before FLO Ultra, fast chargers were often viewed as intimidating and imposing," said Yang. "We want all drivers to feel comfortable, safe and secure when charging and FLO Ultra's design reflects this. This is a charger for all drivers."

With its sleek construction, the FLO Ultra charger has a low-horizontal profile while its highly visible illuminated canopies make it easy to locate. State-of-charge indicators quickly let drivers know if the DC fast charging station is available for immediate use.

The new charger also features a patent-pending, motorized cable management system. This system keeps cables off the ground while the extended reach allows for charging regardless of vehicle port placement. Most importantly, the motorized system makes the cables feel lighter and easier to maneuver, reducing strain on users.

Additionally, the FLO Ultra charging station is equipped with an independent color touchscreen display for each charging port and supports flexible and secure payment options for quick and easy transactions.

Rugged durability, modular construction for industry-leading uptime

Like all of FLO's charging products, the FLO Ultra charger is built to last. The enclosure is made of durable, recyclable aluminum designed to withstand extreme weather conditions. The EV fast charger is easily serviceable with large front and back doors and modular components for quick replacement. Finally, FLO Ultra is connected to the FLO network, which enable remote monitoring to assure swift diagnostic and proactive action to avoid potential issues.

All these features contribute to industry-leading uptime. Uptime measures the availability of EV charging stations to users and is the percentage of time that a charging station is operational.** FLO has raised the bar with its optional FLO Performance Warranty, which guarantees a minimum of 98% uptime for all covered FLO chargers.

Built to last in North America

FLO Ultra chargers will be available starting in 2024 and will meet the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program's (NEVI) minimum standards, including Buy America requirements. NEVI will provide $5 billion in formula funding to states to build out charging infrastructure along highway corridors – filling gaps in rural, disadvantaged, and hard-to-reach locations while instilling public confidence in electric car charging stations.

* Dependent on the vehicle, configuration, and number of cars charging.

** To learn more about how FLO calculates uptime, visit: Reliability Blog Series #3: Calculating Standardized Charger Uptime (flo.com)

About FLO

FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We fight climate change by accelerating EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and delivering EV drivers the most dependable charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1,000,000 charging events thanks to over 80,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right" means to us, visit flo.com .

