19.05.2023 15:00:00

FLO Joins National Charging Experience Consortium led by the U.S. DOE

Partnership with U.S. Department of Energy will help boost industry-wide reliability

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - FLO, a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging company and a smart charging solutions provider, was named a founding member of a new effort led by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) to develop EV charging solutions on behalf of Americans. FLO, along with members of the National Charging Experience Consortium (ChargeX Consortium), will work to measure and identify opportunities to improve customer experience with public EV charging infrastructure.

FLO Joins National Charging Experience Consortium led by the U.S. DOE (CNW Group/FLO)

"There is no doubt ChargeX Consortium will be crucial for the future of America's EV industry and FLO supports its ultimate mission to improve EV charging infrastructure across the U.S.," said Cory Bullis, Director of Public Affairs at FLO. "Together with our industry partners, our work has the potential to not only transform the way we power our vehicles, but also help pave the way for a more sustainable future. FLO is proud to join this important initiative as part of our commitment to  provide the best EV charging experience to consumers."

The goal of ChargeX Consortium is to ensure public charging stations function more reliably for drivers. This goal compliments federal requirements of greater than 97% uptime to ensure customers can successfully and seamlessly charge at public charging stations.

FLO's recent achievements engaging with public-private partnerships to improve the overall EV charging experience and increasing EV charging accessibility are highlighted below:

For more information, please visit chargex.inl.gov.

About FLO
FLO is a leading North American electric vehicle (EV) charging network operator and a smart charging solutions provider. We overcome climate change and accelerate EV adoption through a vertically integrated business model and by delivering EV drivers the best charging experience from curbside to countryside. Every month, we enable more than 1 million charging events thanks to over 90,000 fast and level 2 EV charging stations deployed at public, private and residential locations. FLO operates its network across North America and our high-quality charging stations are assembled with care in Michigan and Quebec. To learn more about what "EV charging done right™" means to us, visit flo.com

FLO® is a registered trademark of Services FLO Inc.

FLO Logo (CNW Group/FLO)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flo-joins-national-charging-experience-consortium-led-by-the-us-doe-301829508.html

SOURCE FLO

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX schließt nach Rekordhoch stärker -- Leichte Gewinnmitnahmen in den USA -- Asiens Märkte schließen uneinheitlich
Am Freitag zeigten sich der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt mit Aufschlägen. Die Wall Street schloss den Freitagshandel mit leichten Einbußen ab. Die asiatischen Börsen hingegen konnten sich vor dem Wochenende nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen