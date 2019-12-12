Floify Releases New Version of their Digital Form 1003 Mortgage Application

BOULDER, Colo., Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Floify, a leading provider of digital mortgage technology, announced today that it has released the third iteration of their web-based Form 1003 – the industry-standard mortgage application used by nearly all loan originators in the United States. This latest version of Floify's popular 1003 provides lenders with more power and flexibility with their mortgage workflows, and empowers them to expand the borrower demographics they serve.

This major release comes packed with powerful new features like multi-language subtitles, downloadable PDFs, and support for the GSEs (Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac) redesigned Uniform Residential Loan Application (URLA) – with more innovations coming soon. Version 3 of Floify's 1003 builds upon everything lenders already love about the company's fully-customizable digital lending platform and promises to help them deliver a beautiful, simple, and secure loan application experience for borrowers on any device as well as create massive efficiencies via dynamic automations and best-of-breed integrations.

Additional features, which the company will continue to roll out in the coming months, will grant mortgage lenders with advanced capabilities designed to eliminate pain points and make manual components of the process more pleasant and efficient for lenders and borrowers alike.

"Floify is committed to equipping lenders with the most innovative digital solutions to reduce origination times, increase profit margins, and provide their borrowers with a modern and streamlined experience," said Floify CEO Dave Sims. "Our latest 1003 not only provides loan originators with the systems they need to excel in this highly-competitive market, but also to better serve the diverse communities in which they live and work."

With more than 1 million registered users, Floify's point-of-sale system was designed to be an intuitive, flexible and affordable platform that simplifies how lenders collect, verify and manage loan documents, track loan progress, and communicate with borrowers, agents and other stakeholders. When using Floify to automate the lending process, lenders have reported getting borrowers to clear-to-close up to 7.5 days faster.

Availability:

The latest version of Floify's digital Form 1003 is available now as a complimentary update for all customers who are subscribed to a Floify plan. For more information, visit floify.com.

About Floify:

Floify is a digital mortgage automation and point-of-sale solution that streamlines the loan origination process by providing a secure application, communication, and document portal between lenders, borrowers, referral partners, and other mortgage stakeholders. Lenders use Floify to collect and verify borrower documentation, track loan progress, communicate with borrowers and real estate agents, and close loans faster. Every month, more than 55,000 loans are originated through the Floify platform, which equates to nearly $15 billion in loan value. For more information, visit the company's website at floify.com or on social media at Facebook, LinkedIn, or Twitter.

SOURCE Floify