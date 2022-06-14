Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Flooding to halt 60% of PGM output for month at Sibanye-Stillwater US mine
SIBANYE-Stillwater estimated that about 60% of platinum group metals (PGMs) production at its Stillwater mine would be affected following flooding at the US operation.“Access to the Stillater East and Stillwater West is difficult. We won’t get as many people in that we would like,” said James Wellsted, senior vice-president of corporate affairs at the PGM and gold producer.“Our East Boulder section is continuing unaffected by the event,” he said. It produced about 230,000 ounces 2E PGMs in Sibanye-Stillwater’s last financial year. The entire mine produced about 600,000 oz 2E PGMs.Nobody was injured following the flooding which began on Monday (June 13) and was the result of warm weather which triggered unusual ice melt followed by heavy rains. The outcome was rivers in the region burst their banks and flooded parts of the mine. The post Flooding to halt 60% of PGM output for month at Sibanye-Stillwater US mine appeared first on Miningmx.
