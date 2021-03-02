Flooring Market Size Worth $621.54 Billion By 2028 | CAGR 6.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flooring market size is expected to reach USD 621.54 billion by 2028 registering a CAGR of 6.1%, according to a new report by Grand View Research Inc. Rising urbanization and expansion of ultramodern workspaces and offices coupled with evolving consumer lifestyle are expected to drive the market growth.

Key suggestions from the report:

The resilient product segment is expected to ascend at the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2021 to 2028 on account of the wide acceptance of performance floorings including rubber, vinyl, carpet, linoleum, cork, and others

In 2020, the residential application segment dominated the market with a share of 54.3% and is likely to expand further at a steady CAGR from 2021 to 2028

The segment growth is attributed to the rising residential building construction activities across the globe

On the other hand, the industrial application segment is expected to record the maximum growth rate during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the largest regional market by 2028; however, MEA is projected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Prominent players in the market are focusing on the acquisitions of smaller companies to enhance their product portfolio and strengthen their presence in the global market

Read 143 page research report with ToC on "Flooring Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Soft Coverings, Non-resilient, Resilient, Seamless), By Application (Residential, Industrial, Commercial), By Region (MEA, APAC), And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2028" at:https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/flooring-market-analysis

The rapidly growing global construction industry and the resultant demand for insulation are expected to boost the market growth. The increased availability of innovative construction solutions with attributes, such as low maintenance and high durability, is anticipated to have a positive impact on the market.

The development of innovative floor covering solutions and changing consumer trends in construction solutions and floor designs have been critical in the industry development over the last few years. A high degree of integration is observed between the prominent players to achieve optimum business growth in the market. Mergers & acquisitions and joint ventures are undertaken by companies to extend their business portfolio and geographical reach.

Grand View Research has segmented the global flooring market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Flooring Product Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Soft Covering



Resilient



Non-resilient



Seamless

Flooring Application Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Residential



Commercial



Industrial

Flooring Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Square Meters; Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





U.K.





Spain





Italy





Russia



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Australia



Central & South America (CSA)

(CSA)

Brazil





Argentina



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA)

Saudi Arabia





UAE

List of Key Players of Flooring Market

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

Tarkett, S.A.

AFI Licensing

Shaw Industries, Inc.

Interface, Inc.

Gerflor

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Polyflor

