FloQast Launches Into 2023 With New Brand Strategy, Sights on Growth

Accounting software provider marks 10 years in the industry with brand refresh, celebrates 2,000th customer

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FloQast, a provider of accounting workflow automation software created by accountants for accountants, has unveiled an all-new brand look and feel. The new brand identity refresh comes on the heels of a 2022 filled with company milestones, growth, and momentum, and is a reflection of FloQast's rapid growth and market leadership as it celebrates 10 years of business. 

Founded in 2013 on the notion of bringing together the bright and passionate to change the game for accountants, FloQast's new brand strategy and identity embody confidence, boldness, and precision. The evolution from the old brand corresponds with the company's own evolution and rapid growth, and ensures an even closer creative alignment with FloQast's values, vision, and expanding set of customer solutions. 

"FloQast's brand aspiration is, and always has been, to elevate accounting," said C. Edward Brice, Chief Marketing Officer. "Our new brand strategy and identity aims to represent this spirit across all engagement channels - inspiring accountants to realize their full and true potential, be seen as the operational heartbeat of the enterprise, and attract new generations to the accounting profession."

The new brand identity is anchored by an all-new FloQast.com, which includes a fresh, dynamic people-centric design - featuring FloQast's very own employees - clear, easy-to-follow navigation, as well as an all-new Newsroom page, containing updated logos, a company fact sheet, and more.

FloQast's brand strategy carries the momentum of 2022 into 2023, with sights set on further growth and expansion. Last year, the brand celebrated:

This growth and momentum is made possible by FloQast's community of employees who are committed to developing solutions that make accountants' and financial leaders' lives easier and more productive. The company continues to excel in its performance, a credit to the team's commitment to customer service and excellence in pursuit of FloQast's overarching vision.

About FloQast

FloQast delivers workflow automation software enabling organizations to operationalize accounting excellence. Trusted by more than 2,000 accounting teams - including Twilio, Los Angeles Lakers, Zoom, and Snowflake - FloQast was built by accountants, for accountants to enhance the way accounting teams work. FloQast enables customers to streamline processes such as automated reconciliations, documentation requests, and other workflows that impact the month-end close, financial reporting, and payroll and is consistently rated #1 across all user review sites. Learn more at FloQast.com.

Contact Information:
Kyle Cabodi
FloQast Director of Corporate Communications
kyle.cabodi@floqast.com

