Flor de Caña Rum launches global campaign to plant 70,000 trees in 2022

This campaign is part of the sustainably crafted rum's pledge to plant one million trees by 2025.

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate Earth Month, Flor de Caña, a Carbon Neutral and Fair Trade Certified ultra-premium rum, is joining forces with retailers, bars, restaurants and consumers around the world to launch a year-long, global reforestation campaign that aims to ensure a greener future for generations to come. The sustainably crafted rum brand has already planted over 800,000 trees since 2005 and is well on its way to fulfill its pledge of planting one million trees by 2025.

The campaign titled "Together for a Greener Future", supported by environmental charity One Tree Planted, includes a series of activations in points of sale and initiatives on social media (#TogetherForAGreenerFuture) to raise awareness on the importance of reforestation, as well as tree planting events in various countries throughout the year. Individuals will also be able to support reforestation efforts by donating through Flor de Caña's fundraising page with One Tree Planted, which guarantees that for every dollar donated, one tree will be planted. In turn, Flor de Caña will match all individual donations received during the campaign.

"One Tree Planted is proud to continue our partnership with Flor de Caña, who have supported reforestation projects through unique fundraising campaigns over the years." says Matt Hill, Founder & Chief Environmental Evangelist at One Tree Planted. "As the trees grow, they'll restore soil stability and health, improve water filtration and absorption, mitigate the effects of climate change, improve biodiversity and provide a host of benefits to the local communities".

"As a global leader of sustainability practices within the spirits industry, we are deeply committed to the protection and preservation of the environment," said Mauricio Solórzano, Global Ambassador for Flor de Caña. "Through our partnership with One Tree Planted we're taking our commitment to the environment to the next level and working together to inspire people around the world to get involved in our effort to restore forests and ensure a greener future for generations to come."

The story of Flor de Caña dates back to 1890, when a young Italian adventurer decided to establish a distillery at the base of Nicaragua's tallest and most active volcano, the San Cristóbal. 130 years and five family generations later, the entire production process continues under the supervision of the same family. Flor de Caña rums are distilled with 100% renewable energy and naturally aged for up to 30 years in bourbon barrels without artificial ingredients or added sugar. The brand was awarded "Best Rum Producer of the Year" by the International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC) in 2017 due to the quality of its liquid.

