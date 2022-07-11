|
11.07.2022 13:18:16
Flora Growth Names Elshad Garayev CFO To Succeed Lee Leiderman
(RTTNews) - Flora Growth Corp. (FLGC), a manufacturer of cannabis products and brands, announced Monday the appointment of Elshad Garayev as Chief Financial Officer.
The appointment will be effective on the business day following the date on which the company files its mid-year financial results with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Until then, Garayev will serve as Vice President of Finance and will work closely with Lee Leiderman, Flora's current CFO.
Leiderman will then move into an advisory role with Flora in order to focus on his health and his family.
Garayev holds over 25 years of experience in finance at companies such as Amazon, Boeing BP and RPK Capital.
Garayev said, "As one of the largest cultivators licensed by the federal government of Colombia, their robust portfolio of brands and the future of research in the space, Flora presents a truly amazing opportunity to lead the global cannabis supply chain. Through financial discipline, transparency and industry-leading reporting practices, I believe Flora will lead the way for the next generation of cannabis companies."
