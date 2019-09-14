Florida Community Care and Its Parent Company Independent Living Systems Are Collecting Donations to Support the Bahamas as Well as the Evacuees in the Aftermath of Hurricane Dorian

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Community Care and Independent Living Systems have committed to providing support to those affected by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas, as well as the evacuees who are now displaced due to the unbelievable devastation left behind. Hurricane Dorian was a catastrophic Category 5 hurricane that the Bahamian Prime Minister described as a "historic tragedy." The Red Cross has reported that some 62,000 people are in need of clean water and the Associated Press reports. U.N. officials stated that more than 60,000 people will need food assistance.

The companies have been collecting supplies in a Bahamas Relief Drive and engaging its staff in support of the companies' efforts. "We must all come together and continue to provide support with product donations to the Bahamas for the weeks and months to come so they can recover and rebuild." says Nestor Plana, ILS' Chairman and CEO.

What are we doing to help?

Florida Community Care and Independent Living Systems' Bahamas Relief Drive is in place to gather supplies including food, water, baby formula, generators, blankets and much more. This aid is crucial now as thousands seek refuge while the extensive devastation continues to be assessed. The companies are encouraging their staff and the community to donate whatever they can to help the people of the Bahamas.

What can you do to help?

To donate to the FCC/ILS Bahamas Relief Drive, drop off is available at our Miami location; 4601 NW 77th Ave, Miami FL 33166 Monday through Saturday from 8am to 6pm.

Recommended Donation Items

Tents

Cots – adult size

Hygiene kits (diapers, baby wipes, sanitary napkins, deodorant, toothpaste, soap, baby formula)

Potable/purified water

Non-perishable food items

Water bladders

Water containers

First Aid Items (Sterile bandages/gauze [all sizes], tape)

Portable generators (15kw to 25kw)

Chainsaws

Plastic tarpaulin

Debris removal tools (shovels, rakes, axes, wheelbarrows)

Portable single and double burner stoves

Portable outdoor lamps/lights

Water purification kits

Flashlights

Blankets

Insect Repellents

Portable radios

Batteries

Portable potty

Cleaning supplies / disinfectants (bleach, brooms, mops, household cleaning products, garbage bags)

About Florida Community Care:

Florida Community Care (FCC) is a provider-sponsored health plan and Florida's 1st Long-Term Care Plus Plan serving Medicaid LTSS beneficiaries in all of Florida's counties. Approved to provide Managed Medical Assistance (MMA) and Long-Term Care (LTC) services in all 11 of Florida's regions, Florida Community Care ("FCC") is dedicated to serving the elderly and disabled, preventing unnecessary admission into institutionalized settings, and fostering independence by connecting individuals to community resources that meet their long term care needs.

About Independent Living Systems:

Independent Living Systems (ILS) is a Miami-based health care services company that provides a range of health care management services on behalf of health care plans, providers, hospitals, and community-based organizations. ILS provides member-centric health and support solutions to millions of America's Medicare, Medicaid, dual eligible, Special Needs, long term care, and PACE members. For more information, visit www.ilshealthservices.com.

