NEU: CARDANO, POLKADOT und SOLANA gebührenfrei bei BISON handeln. Jetzt alle Coins entdecken.-w-

Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
14.10.2022 20:55:00

FLORIDA PANTHERS ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH POINTSKASH

SUNRISE, Fla., Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Florida Panthers announced today a multi-year partnership with PointsKash, the first rewards points redemption application.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ANNOUNCE MULTI-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH POINTSKASH

The Florida Panthers announced today a multi-year partnership with PointsKash

Fans will now have the unique opportunity to engage with the PointsKash mobile application and receive cash, crypto and NFT rewards for every purchase at FLA Live Arena while allowing them to make payments at any Panthers point of sale. 

"We're excited to partner with the first blockchain enabled conversion platform, PointsKash on this unique opportunity for fans to earn and spend their points for rewards at FLA Live Arena," said Florida Panthers Chief Commercial Officer Shawn Thornton. 

FLA Live Arena patrons will be able to engage with PointsKash pre-game, as well as during and post-game, to win rewards points as prizes to spend anywhere. 

"We can't wait to give fans the opportunity to reward themselves while attending the game that matters to them and engaging with the sport in a whole new way," said Steve Janjic, CEO of PointsKash. 

This is PointsKash's first partnership with a National Hockey League team. 

More information about PointsKash is available by visiting pointskash.com/.

ABOUT POINTSKASH

PointsKash, an innovative first mover, has developed a proprietary platform that services consumers, rewards points issuers and merchants in the conversion of loyalty reward points to cash. Our merchant payment processing services team has over 40 years of experience serving small, medium, and enterprise-level businesses, including local, regional, and national convenience store fuel stations, auto dealerships, manufacturers, sporting events, e-gaming organizations and retailers. PointsKash is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, with additional support in Kansas City, Missouri.

Media Contact:
Alexandra Velandia
561-501-8682
avelandia@pointskash.com

Freedom to pay your way (PRNewsfoto/PointsKash)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-panthers-announce-multi-year-partnership-with-pointskash-301649969.html

SOURCE PointsKash

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Berichtssaison im Blick: ATX und DAX gehen fester ins Wochenende -- Wall Street beschließt Handelswoche im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen schließen deutlich fester
Am heimischen sowie am deutschen Aktienmarkt waren die Anleger am Freitag in Kauflaune. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Freitagshandel schwächer. Die Börsen in Fernost legten am letzten Handelstag einer turbulenten Woche kräftig zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen