Florida RE/MAX Realtor Lee Brewer Helps Soles4Souls Fight Poverty

SARASOTA, Fla., July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brewer is hosting the donation drive for Soles4Souls from July 15 to August 31, 2019, as part of the NALA's collective cause marketing program, which encourages businesses across the country to unite for a good cause. New or gently worn pairs of shoes can be dropped off at 2000 Webber Street, Sarasota, FL 34239.

"By donating a pair of shoes, you will be helping a person in need step out of poverty," said Brewer, a native of Sarasota. "Every pair of shoes counts."

Soles4Souls is a nonprofit global social enterprise committed to fighting poverty through the collection and distribution of shoes and clothing. Children every day are prevented from attending school and adults are unable to work as walking becomes unbearable, which perpetuates the cycle of poverty. To date, Soles4Souls has collected and distributed more than 30 million pairs of shoes to those in need in 127 countries around the world. For more information about getting involved with Soles4Souls or to become an official drop-off location, visit https://soles4souls.org/get-involved/.

