Florida School Deploys Knightscope Autonomous Security Robot (ASR)

Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, announced today that it deployed one of its K5 Autonomous Security Robots (ASRs) on a central Florida school campus. This is another extraordinary milestone for Knightscope at a time when school safety is at the top-of-mind for the entire country. In addition to events like the most recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, children are exposed to theft, bullying, harassment, the sale or use of illicit substances, and other dangerous activities. It is Knightscope’s mission to make every location deploying its ASRs a safer and more enjoyable place to be, especially deployments at our children’s schools, where all students and educators deserve a safe environment.

