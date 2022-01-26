FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE ATHLETICS ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH UNDER ARMOUR AS OFFICIAL OUTFITTER

LAKELAND, Fla., Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College announced today the Department of Athletics signed a partnership agreement with Under Armour, Inc., through BSN SPORTS, as the official athletic outfitter for all Moccasin programs. The time for a New Evolution is upon us.

"FSC is thrilled for this partnership with Under Armour and BSN as we look toward the future," said Drew Howard, Director of Athletics and Dean of Wellness at Florida Southern College. "Both companies are the best partners to outfit the Moccasins in all student-athletes, coaches, and staff, with elite athletic apparel. Our championship level programs look forward to this exciting partnership."

Starting July 2022, the Moccasins will be outfitted in Under Armour's best-in-class performance footwear, apparel, and equipment. Florida Southern College will be the first of the Sunshine State Conference's 11 institutions to move fully to the UA brand.

The Moccasins bring a rich history to the UA Brand, with 30 NCAA national championships and 200 Sunshine State Conference championships, including 92 regular season and 108 tournament titles. The Florida Southern brand also boasts 360 different All-American student-athletes that have garnered in total 1,038 All-American honors, while 66 student-athletes have earned 94 total Academic All-American honors from respective organizations.

In signing this deal, Florida Southern will join the standout Under Armour roster of NCAA partners that includes the University of California, Berkeley, University of Wisconsin, University of Notre Dame, Naval Academy Athletic Association, University of Maryland, Texas Tech University, Northwestern University, University of Cincinnati, Boston College, University of Utah, University of South Carolina, Auburn University, and Yale University. FSC will be UA's 76th NCAA Division II sponsorship nationally, second in the State of Florida (Flagler), and third overall school in the state with the University of North Florida.

Bill Stote, Senior Vice President of BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select Program, said, "Through this agreement between Florida Southern College, BSN SPORTS, and UNDER ARMOUR, our team is proud of the opportunity to support Mocs student-athletes and staff with unparalleled access to top team gear and apparel. While our local team will stay connected to the daily needs of coaches and administrators, the Florida Southern community will benefit from BSN SPORTS' expansive resources, including program branding products, our team of sport category experts, and leading purchasing support teams to keep Mocs athletes at the top of their game. We are proud of this partnership and welcome the opportunity to put time back in the days of Florida Southern coaches, so they can continue focusing on positively impacting the lives of student-athletes."

BSN SPORTS Collegiate Select partners with company's key vendors to provide apparel and equipment to colleges and universities across the country.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc., headquartered in Baltimore, Md., is a leading inventor, marketer and distributor of branded performance athletic apparel, footwear and accessories. Designed to make all athletes better, the brand's innovative products are sold worldwide to consumers with active lifestyles. The company's Connected Fitness™ platform powers the world's largest digitally connected health and fitness community. For further information, please visit https://about.underarmour.com.

About BSN SPORTS

BSN SPORTS is the leading marketer, manufacturer, and distributor of sporting goods apparel and equipment. A division of Varsity Brands, BSN SPORTS markets and distributes its products to over 100,000 institutional and team sports customers in colleges and universities, middle and high schools, and recreational programs throughout the United States via catalog, e-commerce, and direct sales. Focused on providing game changing solutions through local partnerships, multi-brand selection, and one-stop shopping for equipment and uniforms, BSN SPORTS' more than 2,000 employees have been helping elevate participation in team sports since 1972. For more information about BSN SPORTS please visit www.bsnsports.com.

About Florida Southern College

Founded in 1883, Florida Southern College is the oldest private college in the state. It maintains its commitment to academic excellence through 70+ undergraduate programs and distinctive graduate programs in business administration, education, nursing, and physical therapy. Florida Southern has a 14:1 student-to-faculty ratio; is an award-winning national leader in engaged learning; and boasts 30 NCAA Division II national championships. It is ranked among the top 10 Regional Universities in the South by U.S. News & World Report in its 2021 "Best Colleges" guide, and is included in The Princeton Review's 2021 "386 Best Colleges" guide, the "Fiske Guide to Colleges 2021," and Forbes magazine's "America's Top Colleges." Home to the world's largest single-site collection of Frank Lloyd Wright architecture, FSC was twice named "Most Beautiful Campus in the Nation" by The Princeton Review, and one of the nation's "Ten College Campuses with the Best Architecture" by Architectural Digest. Connect with Florida Southern College.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/florida-southern-college-athletics-announces-partnership-with-under-armour-as-official-outfitter-301469140.html

SOURCE Florida Southern College