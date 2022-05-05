FLORIDA SOUTHERN COLLEGE TO HOST 2022 SPRING COMMENCEMENT EXERCISES ON SATURDAY, MAY 7

LAKELAND, Fla., May 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida Southern College will host its Spring 2022 Commencement exercise starting at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at a ceremony held at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland. Doors will open at noon. This is the 139th Commencement exercise for the College.

This year, 462 students will be awarded their undergraduate degrees, including 254 from the School of Arts and Sciences, 123 from the Barney Barnett School of Business and Free Enterprise, 68 from the Ann Blanton Edwards School of Nursing and Health Sciences, and 17 from the School of Education.

Additionally, 35 graduate degrees and four doctoral degrees will be conferred.

The keynote speaker for the ceremony will be Mr. Thomas L. Williams, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Parks & Resorts. Williams retired in March after 33 years with the company.

The student speaker will be Ms. Alexandra "Lexi" Potter, who will earn her Bachelor's Degree in Political Science and Social Justice, with minors in Pre-Law, English, and Communications. A recipient of a Fulbright study/research grant to Greece, she will be completing a Master's program in southeast European studies at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens.

During the ceremony, Florida Southern will present two prestigious awards, which are not revealed prior to commencement. The President's Scholar Medal for superb academic achievement is awarded in recognition of a student's academic record and demonstrating great promise for future success, and the Honor Walk designation, which recognizes notable achievements in academics, leadership, and student involvement.

About Florida Southern College

SOURCE Florida Southern College