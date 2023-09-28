Florida's Space Coast Makes it Easy and Fun to Channel Your Favorite Movie and TV Characters at Halloween and Throughout the Year

COCOA BEACH, Fla., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With picturesque settings for films and shows that feature space, the sea and more, Florida's Space Coast is a destination not only for movie and TV crews creating the next big hit, but also for visitors looking to experience their favorite characters and scenes.

Channel your beloved movie and TV characters while on Florida's Space Coast.

Here are 10+ ways to channel your beloved characters while on the Space Coast for Halloween or any time of year:

Astronaut: Some of the best beyond-Earth and space-launch scenes in Hollywood have been filmed here, including Apollo 13, Contact, Armageddon, The Right Stuff. No fan's trip is complete without a visit to the American Space Museum and catching a launch at Kennedy Space Center .

Conservationist: Tap into nature like well-known environmentalists Jane Goodall , Steve Irwin and Jacques Cousteau with a visit to the Brevard Zoo or a sea turtle night walk .

Pirate, Viking, Knight or Hero: The Brevard Renaissance Fair hosts theme weekends where you can join in the fun dressed as your top movie pirate, viking, knight or hero.

Santa, Grinch and Elves: The annual Surfing Santas event on Christmas Eve has become a costumed tradition unlike any other.

Champion Athletes: See a USSSA ballgame, bicycle like a Tour de France pro in Titusville , surf like Caroline Marks in Cocoa Beach , or hit the road like an Olympic runner in one of the Space Coast's many running events .

I Dream of Jeannie: The Cocoa Beach Half Marathon is full of running Jeannie lookalikes, with a contest to pick the best one.

The Wizard of Oz: Open since 2021, the Wizard of Oz Museum in Cape Canaveral lets visitors travel down the yellow brick road to see screen-used costumes, props and more.

Top Gun: See real military aircraft at the Valiant Air Command Warbird Museum .

Jurassic Park: Live out dinosaur fantasies at the Dinosaur Store and its two-story Museum of Dinosaurs and Ancient Cultures .

