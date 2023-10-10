|
10.10.2023 22:04:00
Flotek Announces Timing of Release of Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Results and Conference Call
HOUSTON, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flotek Industries, Inc. ("Flotek" or the "Company") (NYSE: FTK) today announced the Company's schedule for releasing its third quarter results for the period ended September 30, 2023.
The Company plans to release its third quarter 2023 financial and operating results press release after market close on Tuesday, November 7, 2023. The Company plans to host its earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. CST (10:00 a.m. EST).
To participate in the earnings conference call, participants should access the webcast on www.flotekind.com under the Investor Relations section under "Webcasts'' or dial toll free at 1-844-835-9986 (international toll: 1-412-317-5270) approximately five minutes prior to the start of the call. Following the conclusion of the conference call, a recording of the call will be available on the Company's website.
About Flotek Industries, Inc.
Flotek Industries, Inc. is an advanced technology-driven, green chemical and data analytics company providing unique and innovative completion solutions that have a proven, positive impact on sustainability and reducing the overall environmental impact of energy on air, land, water and people. Flotek has an intellectual property portfolio of over 170 patents and a global presence in more than 15 countries throughout North America, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. Flotek has established collaborative partnerships focused on sustainable and optimized chemistry and data solutions which improve well performance and allow its customers to generate higher returns on invested capital.
Flotek is based in Houston, Texas and its common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FTK". For additional information, please visit www.flotekind.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flotek-announces-timing-of-release-of-third-quarter-2023-earnings-results-and-conference-call-301952760.html
SOURCE Flotek Industries, Inc.
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnten am zweiten Handelstag der Woche ihre Gewinne halten. Die US-Börsen notierten am Dienstag mit Aufschlägen. In Asien zeigten sich die Börsen am Dienstag überwiegend höher.