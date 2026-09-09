Flotek Industries Aktie

Flotek Industries für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: A0F43X / ISIN: US3433891021

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09.09.2026 13:25:39

Flotek Industries Ups Annual Outlook On Higher International Chemistry Sales; Stock Up In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Flotek Industries, Inc. (FTK), a chemistry and data technology company, on Wednesday revised up its annual adjusted EBITDA and revenue guidance, citing higher sales at the company's international chemistry business due to strong demand.

For the second quarter of fiscal 2026, the company's international chemistry business posted revenue of around $10.6 million, up over 450% from the first quarter of 2026. For the second quarter of fiscal 2025, international chemistry business had posted revenue of $3.9 million.

Ryan Ezell, CEO of Flotek Industries, said: "Supported by ongoing work in Saudi Arabia, we anticipate that international chemistry sales during the second half of 2026 could exceed $40 million. This growth, coupled with the expanding contribution from our Data Analytics segment, underscores our commitment to building a diversified and balanced platform."

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted EBITDA of $50 million to $54 million, compared with the earlier expectation of $47 million to $51 million. Flotek Industries now anticipates total revenue of $360 million to $370 million, higher than the prior guidance of $340 million to $350 million.   

For fiscal 2025, Flotek Industries had recorded adjusted EBITDA of $32.8 million and revenue of $237.3 million.

FTK was up by 3.53% at $25.23 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

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