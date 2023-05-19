19.05.2023 16:10:34

Flowers Foods Drops 8% On Decreased Outlook, Below Consensus View

(RTTNews) - Shares of bakery foods producer Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO) are falling more than 8% Friday morning after the company lowered its outlook for fiscal 2023.

"We are adjusting our outlook for fiscal 2023 to account for the slow start to the year and lower-than-expected branded retail sales due to softer category demand," commented Flowers Foods' CEO.

For the full year, the company now sees sales in the range of $5.086 billion - $5.141 billion, lower than the prior outlook of $5.176 billion - $5.242 billion. Analysts on average polled by Thomson-Reuters are looking for sales of $5.18 billion for the year.

Adjusted EPS for the year are expected between $1.15 and $1.25 compared with $1.20 to $1.30 provided earlier. The consensus estimate stands at $1.25.

In addition, net income in the first quarter decreased to $70.71 million or $0.33 per share from $85.59 million or $0.40 per share in the same quarter a year ago. Excluding one-time items, earnings were $0.38 per share.

FLO is at $26.47. It has traded in the range of $24.15 - $30.16 in the last 1 year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Flowers Foods Inc.mehr Nachrichten