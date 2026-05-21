Flowers Foods Inc Q1 Income Retreats

(RTTNews) - Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) released a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $42.05 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $52.99 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Flowers Foods Inc reported adjusted earnings of $60.87 million or $0.29 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $1.57 billion from $1.55 billion last year.

Flowers Foods Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $42.05 Mln. vs. $52.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $1.57 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.80 To $ 0.90 Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.163 B To $ 5.267 B