Flowers Foods Aktie
WKN: 632326 / ISIN: US3434981011
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21.05.2026 22:13:05
Flowers Foods Inc Q1 Income Retreats
(RTTNews) - Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) released a profit for first quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line totaled $42.05 million, or $0.20 per share. This compares with $52.99 million, or $0.25 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Flowers Foods Inc reported adjusted earnings of $60.87 million or $0.29 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 1.3% to $1.57 billion from $1.55 billion last year.
Flowers Foods Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $42.05 Mln. vs. $52.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.20 vs. $0.25 last year. -Revenue: $1.57 Bln vs. $1.55 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.80 To $ 0.90 Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.163 B To $ 5.267 B
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Nachrichten zu Flowers Foods Inc.
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11.02.26
|Ausblick: Flowers Foods zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
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29.01.26
|Erste Schätzungen: Flowers Foods stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)