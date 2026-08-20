Flowers Foods Aktie
WKN: 632326 / ISIN: US3434981011
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20.08.2026 22:17:01
Flowers Foods Inc Q2 Income Retreats
(RTTNews) - Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $40.656 million, or $0.19 per share. This compares with $58.365 million, or $0.28 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Flowers Foods Inc reported adjusted earnings of $44.100 million or $0.21 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period fell 4.0% to $1.192 billion from $1.242 billion last year.
Flowers Foods Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $40.656 Mln. vs. $58.365 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.19 vs. $0.28 last year. -Revenue: $1.192 Bln vs. $1.242 Bln last year.
-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 0.75 To $ 0.85 Full year revenue guidance: $ 5.070 B To $ 5.142 B
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