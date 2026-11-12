Flowers Foods Q3 Profit Plunges 64%; Cuts FY26 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO), a packaged bakery foods company, on Thursday reported a sharp drop in profit for the third quarter, as declining sales volumes, higher marketing investment and increased logistics costs hurt its bottom line. The company also lowered its full-year financial outlook.

Third-quarter net income fell 63.6% to $14.4 million, or $0.07 per share, from $39.5 million, or $0.19 per share, a year earlier. Net sales declined 4.7% to $1.169 billion from $1.227 billion.

Adjusted net income decreased 56% to $21.4 million, while adjusted earnings per share slipped to $0.10 from $0.23.

Branded Retail sales declined 5.1% to $772.1 million, while Other sales fell 4% to $397 million. Overall pricing and mix improved 2.3%, but volume declined 7%.

Flowers Foods now expects fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings per share of $0.63 to $0.68, down from its previous forecast of $0.75 to $0.85. Adjusted EBITDA is projected at $415 million to $430 million, compared with the earlier range of $453 million to $481 million. Net sales are expected to be approximately $5.016 billion to $5.063 billion.