Flowers Foods Aktie

Flowers Foods für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 632326 / ISIN: US3434981011

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
12.02.2026 23:50:44

Flowers Foods Swings To Loss In Q4, Full-Year Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO), a producer and marketer of packaged bakery foods, on Thursday, reported results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended January 3, 2026.

For the fourth quarter, the company posted a net loss of $67.1 million, compared to the net income of $43.1 million in the prior-year period. Loss per share was $0.32, compared with earnings of $0.20 per share a year earlier.

Net sales increased to $1.23 billion from $1.11 billion in the comparable quarter last year.

For the full year, Flowers Foods reported net income of $83.8 million, down from $248.1 million in the prior year. Earnings per share were $0.40, compared with $1.17 per share in the previous year.

Net sales for the full year rose to $5.26 billion from $5.10 billion a year earlier.

FLO is currently trading after market at $11.08, down $0.27 or 2.38 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Flowers Foods Inc.

mehr Nachrichten