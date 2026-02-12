Flowers Foods Aktie
WKN: 632326 / ISIN: US3434981011
|
12.02.2026 23:50:44
Flowers Foods Swings To Loss In Q4, Full-Year Profit Declines
(RTTNews) - Flowers Foods, Inc. (FLO), a producer and marketer of packaged bakery foods, on Thursday, reported results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended January 3, 2026.
For the fourth quarter, the company posted a net loss of $67.1 million, compared to the net income of $43.1 million in the prior-year period. Loss per share was $0.32, compared with earnings of $0.20 per share a year earlier.
Net sales increased to $1.23 billion from $1.11 billion in the comparable quarter last year.
For the full year, Flowers Foods reported net income of $83.8 million, down from $248.1 million in the prior year. Earnings per share were $0.40, compared with $1.17 per share in the previous year.
Net sales for the full year rose to $5.26 billion from $5.10 billion a year earlier.
FLO is currently trading after market at $11.08, down $0.27 or 2.38 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
